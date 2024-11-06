SpiceJet Soars: Extension Granted for AGM Amid New Flight Launches

SpiceJet, facing a challenging financial landscape, announced plans for its annual general meeting (AGM) for the fiscal year 2023-24. Initially delayed, the meeting is slated to take place by December 31, 2024, following an extension granted by the Registrar of Companies under Section 96 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The airline, which recently raised Rs 3,000 crore, received inquiries from the BSE over the delayed submission of its annual report. They assured that stakeholders will receive the report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, in compliance with SEBI regulations.

Amid these developments, SpiceJet continues to expand its network with the introduction of eight new flights starting November 15. These include routes enhancing connectivity between Jaipur, Varanasi, Amritsar, and Ahmedabad, as well as recent international services to Phuket.

