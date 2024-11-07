Macrotech Developers Boosts Rental Income with Strategic Acquisition
Macrotech Developers has purchased Bain Capital's stake in three digital infrastructure entities for Rs 307 crore, a strategic move to enhance its rental income through industrial and logistics parks under the Lodha brand. The acquisition aligns with its strategy to increase annuity income.
- Country:
- India
Macrotech Developers, a prominent real estate firm in India, has acquired Bain Capital's stake in three industrial and logistics park entities for a sum of Rs 307 crore. This acquisition is part of the company's strategy to bolster its rental income through digital infrastructure developments.
The real estate giant, selling properties under the Lodha brand, executed Securities Purchase Agreements with Bain Capital's India Opportunities Fund SSA Scheme 1 and DSS Opportunities Investment 1. The acquisition targets complete control over Bellissimo Digital Infrastructure Development Management Pvt Ltd, Palava Induslogic 4 Pvt Ltd, and Bellissimo In City FC Mumbai 1 Pvt Ltd.
Bain Capital previously held a 30% stake in Bellissimo and 33.33% stakes in the two other entities. This strategic move is in line with Macrotech's goal to increase its annuity income by expanding its portfolio of industrial and logistics parks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Harnessing Digital Infrastructure for Climate Action: Insights from Beckn Node Zero 2024
Tri-Nation Alliance Boosts India's Digital Infrastructure
NIXI Unveils New Initiatives to Boost India’s Digital Infrastructure during Inauguration of New Office
World Bank Approves $21M Grant to Enhance Financial Resilience and Digital Infrastructure in Samoa
Macrotech Developers Acquires Bain Capital's Stake to Boost Rental Income