Macrotech Developers Boosts Rental Income with Strategic Acquisition

Macrotech Developers, a prominent real estate firm in India, has acquired Bain Capital's stake in three industrial and logistics park entities for a sum of Rs 307 crore. This acquisition is part of the company's strategy to bolster its rental income through digital infrastructure developments.

The real estate giant, selling properties under the Lodha brand, executed Securities Purchase Agreements with Bain Capital's India Opportunities Fund SSA Scheme 1 and DSS Opportunities Investment 1. The acquisition targets complete control over Bellissimo Digital Infrastructure Development Management Pvt Ltd, Palava Induslogic 4 Pvt Ltd, and Bellissimo In City FC Mumbai 1 Pvt Ltd.

Bain Capital previously held a 30% stake in Bellissimo and 33.33% stakes in the two other entities. This strategic move is in line with Macrotech's goal to increase its annuity income by expanding its portfolio of industrial and logistics parks.

