JK Lakshmi Cement Faces Q2 Downturn Amid Market Challenges

JK Lakshmi Cement has announced a consolidated net loss of Rs 19.24 crore for the second quarter ending September 30, 2024, a stark contrast to the Rs 95.87 crore profit reported in the same period last year. The downturn is attributed to a significant drop in sales realization.

Revenue from operations dropped by 2.16% to Rs 1,234.29 crore, compared to Rs 1,574.53 crore in the previous year. The company's total expenses also saw a decrease of 1.27%, amounting to Rs 1,263.01 crore for the September quarter of FY25. Total income, including other income, fell by 2.17% to Rs 1,242.67 crore.

Despite the challenging quarter, JKCL remains confident about their sector's future. The company views governmental focus on infrastructure development, housing, and road initiatives as indicators of positive growth. On the BSE, JK Lakshmi Cement's shares were trading at Rs 772, a decline of 3.54% from the previous close.

