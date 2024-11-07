Left Menu

JK Lakshmi Cement Faces Q2 Downturn Amid Market Challenges

JK Lakshmi Cement reported a Q2 net loss of Rs 19.24 crore, reversing last year's profit of Rs 95.87 crore, due to reduced sales realization. Despite a decline in revenue and sales volume, the company remains optimistic about future growth due to increased government infrastructure spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 10:20 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 10:20 IST
JK Lakshmi Cement Faces Q2 Downturn Amid Market Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

JK Lakshmi Cement has announced a consolidated net loss of Rs 19.24 crore for the second quarter ending September 30, 2024, a stark contrast to the Rs 95.87 crore profit reported in the same period last year. The downturn is attributed to a significant drop in sales realization.

Revenue from operations dropped by 2.16% to Rs 1,234.29 crore, compared to Rs 1,574.53 crore in the previous year. The company's total expenses also saw a decrease of 1.27%, amounting to Rs 1,263.01 crore for the September quarter of FY25. Total income, including other income, fell by 2.17% to Rs 1,242.67 crore.

Despite the challenging quarter, JKCL remains confident about their sector's future. The company views governmental focus on infrastructure development, housing, and road initiatives as indicators of positive growth. On the BSE, JK Lakshmi Cement's shares were trading at Rs 772, a decline of 3.54% from the previous close.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024