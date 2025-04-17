Sunscreen Battle: HUL and Derma Co Settle Advertising Dispute

In a significant development in the competitive world of skincare, Honasa Consumer Ltd, the parent company of The Derma Co, and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) have reached a temporary settlement over allegations of misleading advertising.

The issue emerged with The Derma Co challenging HUL's Lakme brand for allegedly portraying its sunscreen products unfavorably. Both parties have now agreed to remove the contentious advertisements as an interim measure, as ordered by the Delhi High Court.

Justice Amit Bansal directed HUL to discontinue disputed ads, while lawsuits continue in both the Delhi and Bombay High Courts, focusing on claims of inaccurate SPF certifications and damages worth Rs 105 crore demanded by HUL from Honasa.

(With inputs from agencies.)