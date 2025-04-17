Left Menu

Sunscreen Battle: HUL and Derma Co Settle Advertising Dispute

Honasa Consumer Ltd's The Derma Co and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) have agreed to remove alleged disparaging references from their sunscreen advertisements as part of an interim settlement. The Delhi and Bombay High Courts are handling lawsuits over claims of misleading product performance, with both parties reaching temporary resolutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 20:50 IST
Sunscreen Battle: HUL and Derma Co Settle Advertising Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in the competitive world of skincare, Honasa Consumer Ltd, the parent company of The Derma Co, and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) have reached a temporary settlement over allegations of misleading advertising.

The issue emerged with The Derma Co challenging HUL's Lakme brand for allegedly portraying its sunscreen products unfavorably. Both parties have now agreed to remove the contentious advertisements as an interim measure, as ordered by the Delhi High Court.

Justice Amit Bansal directed HUL to discontinue disputed ads, while lawsuits continue in both the Delhi and Bombay High Courts, focusing on claims of inaccurate SPF certifications and damages worth Rs 105 crore demanded by HUL from Honasa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025