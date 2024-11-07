Left Menu

Punjabi Director Karan Gulianii to Bring Gangster Love Story to the Big Screen

Renowned Punjabi filmmaker Karan Gulianii plans to adapt the intriguing life story of gangsters Sandeep 'Kala Jathedi' and Anuradha 'Madam Minz' into a film. Known for his gritty narratives, Gulianii, with co-writer Jigna Vora, aims to present a unique crime drama focused on love and resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-11-2024 11:24 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 11:24 IST
Writer- Director Karan Gulianii with Lady Don, Anuradha Chaudhary. Image Credit: ANI
Punjabi film director Karan Gulianii has acquired the rights to adapt the life stories of notorious gangsters Sandeep, known as Kala Jathedi, and Anuradha Choudhary, or Madam Minz, into a major motion picture. The duo married in March earlier this year.

Gulianii, recognized for his authentic storytelling, is eager to delve into the couple's unique love story amidst their tumultuous lives. He characterizes the upcoming project not merely as a crime drama but as a narrative steeped in love and defying odds. Teaming up with co-writer Jigna Vora, famous for her stint on Bigg Boss and as the muse for the web series Scoop, the writing process is already underway with a script draft anticipated by June or July of next year.

Engaging with prominent industry figures for casting, Gulianii's previous directorial ventures include the films Sarvann and Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh. This project stands to be a trailblazer, exploring the lives of living dons, and is expected to capture significant audience interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

