Left Menu

Norway's Interest Rates Hold Steady at 16-Year Peak

Norway's central bank maintained its interest rate at 4.50%, the highest in 16 years, affirming it would remain unchanged until year's end. The bank aims to control inflation and expects no rate change until the end of 2024, with potential declines starting in early 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 14:42 IST
Norway's Interest Rates Hold Steady at 16-Year Peak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move widely anticipated by analysts, Norway's central bank decided on Thursday to keep its policy interest rate unchanged at a 16-year high of 4.50%.

The bank emphasized the necessity of maintaining restrictive monetary policy to achieve inflation targets, citing no material changes in the economic outlook since September's forecast, which projected rate reductions in early 2025.

Divergent currency performance was observed as the Norwegian crown weakened against the euro following the announcement, marking a shift to a rate of 11.83 from 11.81.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024