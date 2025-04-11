Left Menu

Jharkhand's Rise: Hemant Soren's Vision for State's Transformation

Chief Minister Hemant Soren unveiled plans for Jharkhand's economic growth, inaugurating and laying foundations for numerous projects. He criticized predecessors for economic stagnation, expressed commitment to education and welfare, and honored past Santhal revolutionaries. Soren's government aims to propel Jharkhand among the leading states in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sahibganj | Updated: 11-04-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 18:07 IST
Jharkhand's Rise: Hemant Soren's Vision for State's Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hemant Soren, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, has announced ambitious plans to drive the state into a leading position within India. Speaking at the Sido-Kanhu Jayanti celebrations, Soren underlined his administration's focus on bolstering both rural and state economies.

At the event in Sahibganj, Soren inaugurated 361 development projects worth Rs 213.79 crore and laid the foundation for another 146 projects totaling Rs 223 crore. He took a swipe at previous administrations, particularly targeting the BJP, accusing them of leaving the state stagnant during their tenure.

Soren pledged his commitment to education and economic development, emphasizing new educational institutions and scholarships for students pursuing education abroad. Additionally, Soren, alongside his wife MLA Kalpana Soren, paid homage to Sido and Kanhu, notable figures in India's Santhal rebellion, at their birthplace Bhognadih.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025