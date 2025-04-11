Jharkhand's Rise: Hemant Soren's Vision for State's Transformation

Hemant Soren, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, has announced ambitious plans to drive the state into a leading position within India. Speaking at the Sido-Kanhu Jayanti celebrations, Soren underlined his administration's focus on bolstering both rural and state economies.

At the event in Sahibganj, Soren inaugurated 361 development projects worth Rs 213.79 crore and laid the foundation for another 146 projects totaling Rs 223 crore. He took a swipe at previous administrations, particularly targeting the BJP, accusing them of leaving the state stagnant during their tenure.

Soren pledged his commitment to education and economic development, emphasizing new educational institutions and scholarships for students pursuing education abroad. Additionally, Soren, alongside his wife MLA Kalpana Soren, paid homage to Sido and Kanhu, notable figures in India's Santhal rebellion, at their birthplace Bhognadih.

(With inputs from agencies.)