Nissan's Struggles: A Drive Toward Resilience

Nissan reported a loss for the latest fiscal quarter, revealing a downturn in vehicle sales and rising costs, which led to a major workforce reduction.

CEO Makoto Uchida announced a 50% pay cut to take responsibility and signaled forthcoming restructuring efforts to steer the company toward recovery.

With expected global sales and revenues trimmed, Nissan's future hinges on a leaner, more flexible business model to adapt to evolving market dynamics and competition.

