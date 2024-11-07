Left Menu

Nissan's Struggles: A Drive Toward Resilience

Nissan reports a significant loss in the latest fiscal quarter due to decreased vehicle sales and increased costs. CEO Makoto Uchida announced a 50% pay cut and a plan to restructure. The company will reduce its global workforce and production to navigate economic challenges and market shifts.

  • Country:
  • Japan

Nissan reported a loss for the latest fiscal quarter, revealing a downturn in vehicle sales and rising costs, which led to a major workforce reduction.

CEO Makoto Uchida announced a 50% pay cut to take responsibility and signaled forthcoming restructuring efforts to steer the company toward recovery.

With expected global sales and revenues trimmed, Nissan's future hinges on a leaner, more flexible business model to adapt to evolving market dynamics and competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

