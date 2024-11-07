Empowering India's Future: Entrepreneurship for a $5 Trillion Economy
Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde emphasizes the importance of promoting entrepreneurship to achieve India's vision of a 'Developed India 2047.' He highlights the role of startups in economic growth and lauds governmental efforts in various sectors to reach a $5 trillion economy by 2027-28.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde has called for a robust promotion of entrepreneurship to bolster India's economic ambitions.
Addressing a gathering at a private institute, Bagde emphasized the need for young Indians to embrace new ideas and resources to ensure success.
Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the nation aspires to a 'Developed India 2047,' which Bagde believes hinges on effective manpower utilization and fostering startups. He noted the critical role startups play in job creation and societal development through innovation. The governor also praised the Central government for its efforts across sectors as the International Monetary Fund projects India to reach a $5 trillion economy by 2027-28.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Russian city of Kazan.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
We are doing record investments in roads and ports, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Today India stands on strong pillars of democracy, demography, demand and data, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Germany has decided to increase visas for skilled Indian workforce from 20,000 to 90,000: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.