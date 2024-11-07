Left Menu

Empowering India's Future: Entrepreneurship for a $5 Trillion Economy

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde emphasizes the importance of promoting entrepreneurship to achieve India's vision of a 'Developed India 2047.' He highlights the role of startups in economic growth and lauds governmental efforts in various sectors to reach a $5 trillion economy by 2027-28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-11-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 16:00 IST
Empowering India's Future: Entrepreneurship for a $5 Trillion Economy
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde has called for a robust promotion of entrepreneurship to bolster India's economic ambitions.

Addressing a gathering at a private institute, Bagde emphasized the need for young Indians to embrace new ideas and resources to ensure success.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the nation aspires to a 'Developed India 2047,' which Bagde believes hinges on effective manpower utilization and fostering startups. He noted the critical role startups play in job creation and societal development through innovation. The governor also praised the Central government for its efforts across sectors as the International Monetary Fund projects India to reach a $5 trillion economy by 2027-28.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024