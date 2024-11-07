Empowering India's Future: Entrepreneurship for a $5 Trillion Economy

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde has called for a robust promotion of entrepreneurship to bolster India's economic ambitions.

Addressing a gathering at a private institute, Bagde emphasized the need for young Indians to embrace new ideas and resources to ensure success.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the nation aspires to a 'Developed India 2047,' which Bagde believes hinges on effective manpower utilization and fostering startups. He noted the critical role startups play in job creation and societal development through innovation. The governor also praised the Central government for its efforts across sectors as the International Monetary Fund projects India to reach a $5 trillion economy by 2027-28.

