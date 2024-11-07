Market Rally Builds Ahead of Fed's Interest-Rate Decision

U.S. stock futures inched upward as the markets geared up for the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision on Thursday. The move comes in the wake of Donald Trump's unexpected re-election as president, sparking a notable market rally.

Traders have largely factored in a 25-basis point rate cut, although attention remains on the Fed's policy statement for any hints regarding the future trajectory of monetary policy.

The recent session saw major indexes soar to record highs, buoyed by investor optimism over potential corporate tax reductions and relaxed regulations under Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)