Left Menu

Market Rally Builds Ahead of Fed's Interest-Rate Decision

U.S. stock futures rose slightly as traders anticipated an interest-rate decision from the Federal Reserve, following Donald Trump's re-election as President. Markets expect a 25-basis point cut, with traders attentive to future policy guidance. Major indexes hit record highs amid hopes of corporate tax cuts and regulatory easing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 16:02 IST
Market Rally Builds Ahead of Fed's Interest-Rate Decision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock futures inched upward as the markets geared up for the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision on Thursday. The move comes in the wake of Donald Trump's unexpected re-election as president, sparking a notable market rally.

Traders have largely factored in a 25-basis point rate cut, although attention remains on the Fed's policy statement for any hints regarding the future trajectory of monetary policy.

The recent session saw major indexes soar to record highs, buoyed by investor optimism over potential corporate tax reductions and relaxed regulations under Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024