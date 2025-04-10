Left Menu

Wall Street Surge: Trump Tariff Pause Sparks Market Rally

Wall Street's indexes surged after President Trump temporarily suspended tariffs on China, driving tech stock gains and boosting market confidence. Large technology firms, such as Apple and Nvidia, saw significant increases. The move comes amidst heightened tensions and fears of economic impacts from tariff impositions between the U.S. and China.

Updated: 10-04-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 00:10 IST
Wall Street experienced a notable uptick on Wednesday, as U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on recent tariffs, including a significant increase on Chinese goods. The announcement led to a brisk rally, particularly benefitting technology stocks such as Apple and Nvidia.

China responded by imposing additional levies on U.S. goods, raising them to 84%. Despite ongoing trade tensions, the U.S. Treasury's $39-billion 10-year note auction held steady, indicating solid investor interest. Meanwhile, bond yields climbed as investors turned to cash amid volatile markets.

The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all posted significant gains, with technology and consumer discretionary sectors leading the charge. Upcoming economic data and corporate earnings reports will further guide investor sentiment amid prevailing trade concerns.

