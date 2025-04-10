Wall Street Surge: Trump Tariff Pause Sparks Market Rally

Wall Street experienced a notable uptick on Wednesday, as U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on recent tariffs, including a significant increase on Chinese goods. The announcement led to a brisk rally, particularly benefitting technology stocks such as Apple and Nvidia.

China responded by imposing additional levies on U.S. goods, raising them to 84%. Despite ongoing trade tensions, the U.S. Treasury's $39-billion 10-year note auction held steady, indicating solid investor interest. Meanwhile, bond yields climbed as investors turned to cash amid volatile markets.

The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all posted significant gains, with technology and consumer discretionary sectors leading the charge. Upcoming economic data and corporate earnings reports will further guide investor sentiment amid prevailing trade concerns.

