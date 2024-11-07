Nara Lokesh Leads Andhra Pradesh's Job Creation Drive
Andhra Pradesh's Nara Lokesh, heading a ministerial group on job creation, is spearheading efforts to attract investments and create jobs. Engaging with industry leaders, he aims to generate 20 lakh jobs by 2029 through initiatives in IT, steel, and renewable energy sectors. Key partners include Suzlon Energy, Tata Consultancy, and ArcelorMittal/Nippon Steel.
- Country:
- India
Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh's minister, is fervently pursuing his mission in job creation as chairman of a new Group of Ministers. Recently, he convened with Suzlon Energy's JP Chalasani to discuss substantial investment plans in renewable energy, emphasizing the potential to create 7.5 lakh jobs in the sector.
The minister's ambition extends beyond renewable energy, targeting various sectors. Tata Consultancy Services is constructing a 10,000-seat campus in Visakhapatnam, while ArcelorMittal/Nippon Steel plans a massive steel plant in Nakkapalli. Together, these initiatives are expected to generate thousands of jobs and significant investment in Andhra Pradesh.
During a recent US visit, Lokesh met with key corporate leaders including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja to pitch investment opportunities. The state government has reinforced Lokesh's efforts, establishing a special panel to formulate and review job creation strategies regularly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NLC India Ltd Forms Two Major Joint Ventures with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd for Renewable Energy and Lignite Power Projects
Serentica Global's Ambitious 10 GW Renewable Energy Plan for Andhra Pradesh
Union Minister's Push for Renewable Energy to Achieve Net Zero by 2070
ADB Approves $434.25M Loan to Boost Renewable Energy Capacity in Assam, India
Manohar Lal Reviews Power Sector in AN&Is, Emphasizes Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Development