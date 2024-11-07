Left Menu

Nara Lokesh Leads Andhra Pradesh's Job Creation Drive

Andhra Pradesh's Nara Lokesh, heading a ministerial group on job creation, is spearheading efforts to attract investments and create jobs. Engaging with industry leaders, he aims to generate 20 lakh jobs by 2029 through initiatives in IT, steel, and renewable energy sectors. Key partners include Suzlon Energy, Tata Consultancy, and ArcelorMittal/Nippon Steel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amravati | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:53 IST
Nara Lokesh Leads Andhra Pradesh's Job Creation Drive
  • Country:
  • India

Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh's minister, is fervently pursuing his mission in job creation as chairman of a new Group of Ministers. Recently, he convened with Suzlon Energy's JP Chalasani to discuss substantial investment plans in renewable energy, emphasizing the potential to create 7.5 lakh jobs in the sector.

The minister's ambition extends beyond renewable energy, targeting various sectors. Tata Consultancy Services is constructing a 10,000-seat campus in Visakhapatnam, while ArcelorMittal/Nippon Steel plans a massive steel plant in Nakkapalli. Together, these initiatives are expected to generate thousands of jobs and significant investment in Andhra Pradesh.

During a recent US visit, Lokesh met with key corporate leaders including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja to pitch investment opportunities. The state government has reinforced Lokesh's efforts, establishing a special panel to formulate and review job creation strategies regularly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024