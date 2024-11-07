Nara Lokesh Leads Andhra Pradesh's Job Creation Drive

Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh's minister, is fervently pursuing his mission in job creation as chairman of a new Group of Ministers. Recently, he convened with Suzlon Energy's JP Chalasani to discuss substantial investment plans in renewable energy, emphasizing the potential to create 7.5 lakh jobs in the sector.

The minister's ambition extends beyond renewable energy, targeting various sectors. Tata Consultancy Services is constructing a 10,000-seat campus in Visakhapatnam, while ArcelorMittal/Nippon Steel plans a massive steel plant in Nakkapalli. Together, these initiatives are expected to generate thousands of jobs and significant investment in Andhra Pradesh.

During a recent US visit, Lokesh met with key corporate leaders including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja to pitch investment opportunities. The state government has reinforced Lokesh's efforts, establishing a special panel to formulate and review job creation strategies regularly.

