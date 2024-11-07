EIB Grants €30M to Y Soft for Cutting-Edge Office Automation and Robotics Innovation

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved €30 million in venture debt financing to Y Soft Corporation, a multinational software and electronic hardware company headquartered in the Czech Republic, to accelerate its development of advanced office-management technologies. This financing will bolster Y Soft’s research and innovation in cloud-based office solutions, robotics, and automated quality control systems. The funding, equivalent to approximately 757 million Czech korunas, is part of the InvestEU programme, designed to mobilize European investment in critical innovation and economic priorities for the EU.

The EIB's investment supports Y Soft’s SAFEQ and AIVA product lines. SAFEQ provides cloud-based solutions for managing printing, scanning, and document workflows, which enhances security and eliminates the need for traditional print servers. Meanwhile, AIVA integrates robotics, cameras, sensors, and software to automate quality control and operational tasks, reducing manual input and optimizing accuracy for businesses worldwide.

Y Soft plans to allocate the EIB funds primarily towards research and development in Brno over the next three years, focusing on technologies that meet the rising demand for automated office solutions in global markets. The venture debt financing structure, combining elements of debt and equity, is designed to share risks and rewards, providing Y Soft with greater flexibility to achieve its ambitious innovation goals. The EIB funding will cover half of the project’s estimated €60 million cost, with Y Soft contributing the remaining amount from internal resources.

EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris emphasized the importance of supporting companies like Y Soft in advancing Europe’s digital transformation and economic resilience, highlighting the impact on regional growth in the Czech Republic. “This investment reinforces the EU’s commitment to digital innovation and economic cohesion, aligning with our mission to back dynamic, future-oriented enterprises,” he said.

Founded in Brno in 2000, Y Soft has become a leader in digital automation, serving businesses across 190 countries with solutions that drive operational efficiencies and workflow automation. The company’s products help companies eliminate redundant systems, streamline document processes, and enhance workplace productivity on a global scale.

John Collins, CFO and Vice Chairman of Y Soft, expressed the company’s commitment to fostering sustainable growth and creating economic value in the Czech Republic and EU. “EIB’s support complements our internal investments and accelerates our global growth strategy,” he said, noting that the funding reinforces Y Soft’s role as a global market leader in digital automation.

The EIB funding also aligns with the EU’s “Future Technologies” investment priority, aimed at supporting deep-tech advancements and digital transformation across Europe. By investing in forward-looking technologies, the EIB and InvestEU program seek to enhance Europe’s competitive edge in the global market, boost sustainable growth, and create high-quality jobs.

With the support of the EIB and InvestEU, Y Soft’s AIVA suite is expected to revolutionize quality control and configuration tasks by providing integrated hardware and software solutions, making workflows more efficient and less reliant on manual intervention. This capability is crucial for industries transitioning towards more automated, high-precision operations.

The EIB’s backing for Y Soft is expected to attract further interest from private investors, setting a precedent for increased investment in high-tech solutions across the EU. As a key player in the digital and automation sectors, Y Soft’s growth aligns with Europe’s vision of sustainable, technology-driven economic development, strengthening the EU’s position as a global leader in digital innovation.