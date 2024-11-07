Sony India's Profit Surge: A 22% Leap in a Year of Growth
Sony India's profit grew by 22.18% to Rs 167 crore for the fiscal year 2023-24, with revenue from operations reaching Rs 7,663.74 crore. Despite increased expenses, the company saw significant growth in its Consumer Audio and Visuals segment and other business divisions.
Sony India has reported a significant profit increase of 22.18%, reaching Rs 167 crore in the fiscal year 2023-24, as per financial data accessed by Tofler.
The company's revenue from operations surged to Rs 7,663.74 crore, marking a 20.6% rise from the previous year's Rs 6,353.74 crore. In the same period, expenses rose by 20.5% to Rs 7,502.30 crore.
Advertising costs jumped 37.6% to Rs 179.02 crore, and royalty payments to Sony Corporation increased by 13.6% to Rs 259.07 crore, reflecting robust market performance.
