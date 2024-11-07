Sony India's Profit Surge: A 22% Leap in a Year of Growth

Sony India has reported a significant profit increase of 22.18%, reaching Rs 167 crore in the fiscal year 2023-24, as per financial data accessed by Tofler.

The company's revenue from operations surged to Rs 7,663.74 crore, marking a 20.6% rise from the previous year's Rs 6,353.74 crore. In the same period, expenses rose by 20.5% to Rs 7,502.30 crore.

Advertising costs jumped 37.6% to Rs 179.02 crore, and royalty payments to Sony Corporation increased by 13.6% to Rs 259.07 crore, reflecting robust market performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)