Global Market Turmoil: Tech Stocks Tumble Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Global financial markets experienced a sharp downturn on Wednesday following new U.S. export restrictions and ongoing tariff uncertainties, heavily impacting technology stocks. In response, global shares dipped, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all recording significant losses.

The U.S. imposed new export licensing requirements on Nvidia's H20 and AMD's MI308 AI chips, which Nvidia estimated would result in $5.5 billion in losses, causing a nearly 7% drop in its share price. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated a wait-and-see approach to interest rates, adding to market uncertainty.

In other areas, European and Asian markets also suffered declines, though Chinese blue-chip stocks saw slight gains. Gold prices surged to record highs amid the economic uncertainty, as safe-haven demand increased. Cryptocurrency markets saw minor fluctuations, with Bitcoin decreasing by nearly 10% for the year.

