Left Menu

Market Rally as Fed Cuts Rates Post Trump Reinstatement

U.S. stocks soared following a 25-basis-point interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, amid investor optimism over Donald Trump's return as president. Despite mixed market performance, the rate cut, anticipated by most, triggered a surge in major indexes, driven by expectations of tax and regulatory changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 02:33 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 02:33 IST
Market Rally as Fed Cuts Rates Post Trump Reinstatement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points has driven U.S. stock markets to new highs. Thursday's rally was fueled in part by investor optimism over Donald Trump's return as U.S. president, which has led to expectations of lower corporate taxes and relaxed regulations.

The rate cut, long anticipated by investors, comes amid a job market that has shown signs of easing and inflation inching closer to the Fed's 2% target. All eyes are now on forthcoming commentary from the central bank as traders look for further guidance on monetary policy.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices saw notable gains, buoyed by particular strength in communications services. However, the financial sector lagged, with banks slipping after previous high gains. As economic indicators remain strong, the expectation for further rate cuts is tempered, while the impact of potential tariffs under Trump's administration is assessed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024