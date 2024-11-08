IRB Infrastructure Surges with 21% Increase in Toll Revenue

IRB Infrastructure has announced an impressive 21% rise in its toll revenue for October, reaching a total of Rs 539.6 crore. This marks a significant increase from Rs 447.8 crore recorded in the same month last year, according to a recent exchange filing.

The company highlighted the major contributions from its 17 tolls, particularly the IRB MP Expressway in Maharashtra, which alone brought in Rs 142.6 crore. Additionally, the IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway added Rs 66.2 crore to the revenue, while the CG Tollway contributed Rs 32.7 crore.

Amitabh Murarka, Deputy CEO of IRB Infrastructure, expressed optimism for continued growth in the coming months, attributing the positive outlook to the festive season and increased travel. With its large asset base of over Rs 80,000 crore across 12 states, IRB cements its position as India's leading private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer.

