Odisha to Welcome American-Style Highways: Gadkari's Vision Unveiled

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced a transformative infrastructure plan for Odisha, promising highways on par with those in America. Unveiling 19 national highway projects worth Rs 4,137 crore, he detailed significant developments intended to enhance connectivity and boost the state's tourism potential. He emphasized the Centre's commitment to providing world-class infrastructure.

Gadkari stated that nearly Rs 2 lakh crore is being allocated to highway projects in the state, with Rs 60,000 crore already completed, and further projects underway. Notable among them is the Bhubaneswar-Puri highway expansion, set to reduce travel time significantly, and the capital region's ring road project awaiting Union Cabinet approval.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with key political figures, supported the initiatives, highlighting further developmental proposals. Gadkari confirmed the construction of a second Ranchi-Sambalpur corridor, as well as the progress on the Chandikhol–Paradip corridor, expected to complete by 2026. Additionally, he laid the foundation for several bridge projects to enhance regional connectivity.

