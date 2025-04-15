Gadkari's Ambitious Road Vision: 100 Km a Day for India's Highways
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced plans to boost India's highway construction to 100 km per day, aiming to surpass the US in road infrastructure within 18 months. The highways ministry will construct 25,000 km of highways, with significant projects set to transform Delhi.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari underscored the significance of infrastructure for India's growth, revealing an ambitious target to boost the nation's highway construction to 100 kilometers daily.
Speaking at AIMA's 10th National Leadership Conclave, Gadkari declared his vision to enhance India's roads to exceed U.S. standards within the coming 18 months.
Despite financial challenges faced globally, Gadkari assured that the highways ministry has ample funds for these projects, planning to construct 25,000 km of roads and initiate Rs 1 lakh crore projects to revolutionize Delhi's infrastructure.
