China's Bold Move: Tackling Hidden Debt with Massive Bond Swap
China's local governments will issue an additional 6 trillion yuan in bonds to swap for hidden debt over three years, aiming to reduce systemic risks in a sluggish economy. Measures include raising debt ceilings and addressing LGFV debts, as the government boosts efforts with interest rate cuts and policy stimulus.
In a significant move to stabilize its economy, China has announced that local governments may issue up to 6 trillion yuan worth of bonds over three years to swap for off-balance sheet, or 'hidden,' debt. This decision seeks to lower systemic risks amid a struggling economic landscape.
China has faced increased economic challenges, including weak domestic demand, a property crisis, and rising financing strains for local governments. In response, a bill raising the ceiling on local government debt was approved by the National People's Congress standing committee, from November 4 to 8.
Efforts to revive economic growth are underway with various policy stimuli, but tackling the hidden debt problem, particularly that linked to local government financing vehicles, remains critical. These debt swaps are projected to save local governments 600 billion yuan in interest over five years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ramky Infrastructure: Rising Star in Construction Recognized at Global Awards
Reliance and Nvidia are partnering to build AI infrastructure in India, says Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
Simeon Brown Announces Key Appointments to Local Government Commission
Nvidia and Reliance: Pioneering AI Infrastructure in India
Boosting Rail Connectivity: India's Infrastructure Leap