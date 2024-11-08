Portugal's Strategic Move: TAP Sale Set for 2025 Resumption

Portugal's government has announced plans to resume the privatisation process of its national airline TAP in 2025, after confirming interest from over a dozen potential buyers. The decision follows a political landscape shift after a centre-right alliance came to power in an unexpected election earlier this year.

The country's infrastructure minister, Miguel Pinto Luz, assured that regardless of the final privatisation model, TAP's branding and the strategic Lisbon hub will remain intact. With a focus on sustaining strategic routes, particularly those connecting to Portuguese diaspora regions like Brazil and the U.S., the minister emphasized the company's strengthened financial position as compared to its European peers.

Prime Minister Luis Montenegro indicated the possibility of a partial sale, diverging from his earlier stance on total privatisation. The government has already engaged in discussions with major international airline players, including Air France-KLM and Lufthansa, which have shown interest in acquiring stakes in the airline.

(With inputs from agencies.)