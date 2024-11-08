Left Menu

Sterling's Rising Fortunes: A Currency on the Edge of Change

Sterling nears a multi-year high against the euro as investors predict swifter monetary easing by the ECB than the Bank of England. Recent UK budget impacts interest rate plans. Predictions vary, with potential for future currency shifts influenced by geopolitical factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:35 IST
Sterling's Rising Fortunes: A Currency on the Edge of Change
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Sterling is approaching its highest level in over two years against the euro, with investors banking on quicker monetary easing by the European Central Bank compared to the Bank of England.

The Bank of England lowered interest rates on Thursday, marking its second cut since 2020. It indicated future reductions would proceed gradually, attributing this to expected inflation and economic growth stemming from the British government's budget, which focuses on high borrowing and spending. This development led investors to adjust their expectations regarding the rate cut pace.

Contrastingly, the European Central Bank is anticipated to adopt a more dovish approach as analysts foresee the euro-zone economy facing intensified challenges, especially if the incoming U.S. administration imposes higher tariffs. Divergent views persist around the Bank of England's easing path, but the currency's trajectory could still shift significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024