Sterling's Rising Fortunes: A Currency on the Edge of Change

Sterling is approaching its highest level in over two years against the euro, with investors banking on quicker monetary easing by the European Central Bank compared to the Bank of England.

The Bank of England lowered interest rates on Thursday, marking its second cut since 2020. It indicated future reductions would proceed gradually, attributing this to expected inflation and economic growth stemming from the British government's budget, which focuses on high borrowing and spending. This development led investors to adjust their expectations regarding the rate cut pace.

Contrastingly, the European Central Bank is anticipated to adopt a more dovish approach as analysts foresee the euro-zone economy facing intensified challenges, especially if the incoming U.S. administration imposes higher tariffs. Divergent views persist around the Bank of England's easing path, but the currency's trajectory could still shift significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)