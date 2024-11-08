PropEquity's Profits Soar by 31% Amidst New Ventures
PropEquity's parent company, P E Analytics, reported a 31% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 6.44 crore in the first half of the fiscal year. The company also saw a 32% rise in revenues. Plans are underway to expand services to the Middle East later this year.
P E Analytics, the parent company of real estate data analytics platform PropEquity, announced a significant financial achievement on Friday, with a 31 percent jump in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 6.44 crore in the first half of this fiscal year.
This impressive growth marks a substantial increase from the Rs 4.9 crore net profit reported during the same period last year, reflecting a 32 percent rise in consolidated revenues, which soared to Rs 25.62 crore from Rs 19.44 crore.
Samir Jasuja, Founder & CEO at PropEquity, expressed optimism about the company's future, citing plans to launch overseas services in the Middle East, which are expected to drive further revenue growth and foster innovation in data-driven decision-making.
