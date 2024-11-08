Left Menu

Puravankara's Promising Growth Trajectory Amid Strong Financial Performance

Puravankara Limited reported a 67% revenue increase for H1 FY25, driven by significant land investments and improved customer collections. Despite a Rs. 5 crore loss due to expansion costs, the company plans new project launches. The real estate developer is poised for future growth amid a thriving sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-11-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 17:58 IST
Puravankara's Promising Growth Trajectory Amid Strong Financial Performance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Puravankara Limited, a renowned real estate developer in India, has reported a robust 67% rise in revenue for the first half of the fiscal year 2025. This growth is largely attributed to significant land investments worth Rs. 945 crores and an increase in customer collections.

Despite ending H1 FY25 with a loss of Rs. 5 crores, primarily due to expansion and marketing costs, the company demonstrated strong operational efficiency with customer collections surging by 27% to Rs. 1,999 crores.

Looking forward, Puravankara is set to launch projects totaling 12.27 msft by the fiscal year's end, showing confidence in capitalizing on the booming real estate market, which reflects broader economic trends as forecasted by the Reserve Bank of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024