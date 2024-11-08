Puravankara's Promising Growth Trajectory Amid Strong Financial Performance
Puravankara Limited reported a 67% revenue increase for H1 FY25, driven by significant land investments and improved customer collections. Despite a Rs. 5 crore loss due to expansion costs, the company plans new project launches. The real estate developer is poised for future growth amid a thriving sector.
Puravankara Limited, a renowned real estate developer in India, has reported a robust 67% rise in revenue for the first half of the fiscal year 2025. This growth is largely attributed to significant land investments worth Rs. 945 crores and an increase in customer collections.
Despite ending H1 FY25 with a loss of Rs. 5 crores, primarily due to expansion and marketing costs, the company demonstrated strong operational efficiency with customer collections surging by 27% to Rs. 1,999 crores.
Looking forward, Puravankara is set to launch projects totaling 12.27 msft by the fiscal year's end, showing confidence in capitalizing on the booming real estate market, which reflects broader economic trends as forecasted by the Reserve Bank of India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
