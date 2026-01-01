Coal India: A Mixed Bag of Growth in 2025

Coal India, the nation's largest coal mining company, announced a 4.6% increase in production year-on-year for December 2025, alongside a 5.2% decline in offtake.

In December 2025, the company produced 75.7 million tonnes of coal compared to 72.4 million tonnes in the same month of 2024. However, offtake reduced to 64.9 million tonnes from 68.5 million tonnes in December 2024.

The cumulative production from April to December FY26 saw a decrease of 2.6%, falling to 529.2 million tonnes from 543.4 million tonnes in the corresponding period of FY25. Similarly, the offtake during the same period slipped by 2.2% to 544.7 million tonnes from 557 million tonnes in April-December of FY24-25.

(With inputs from agencies.)