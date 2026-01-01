Left Menu

Coal India: A Mixed Bag of Growth in 2025

Coal India reported a 4.6% production increase and a 5.2% decline in offtake for December 2025. Production grew to 75.7 million tonnes, while cumulative production from April to December fell 2.6%. The offtake also dipped by 2.2% year-on-year, reflecting mixed results for the mining giant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 18:58 IST
Coal India: A Mixed Bag of Growth in 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Coal India, the nation's largest coal mining company, announced a 4.6% increase in production year-on-year for December 2025, alongside a 5.2% decline in offtake.

In December 2025, the company produced 75.7 million tonnes of coal compared to 72.4 million tonnes in the same month of 2024. However, offtake reduced to 64.9 million tonnes from 68.5 million tonnes in December 2024.

The cumulative production from April to December FY26 saw a decrease of 2.6%, falling to 529.2 million tonnes from 543.4 million tonnes in the corresponding period of FY25. Similarly, the offtake during the same period slipped by 2.2% to 544.7 million tonnes from 557 million tonnes in April-December of FY24-25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Climate Shifts: India's Uneven Rainfall and Temperature Trends

Climate Shifts: India's Uneven Rainfall and Temperature Trends

 India
2
Thackeray Cousins Unite for Mumbai Civic Poll Campaign

Thackeray Cousins Unite for Mumbai Civic Poll Campaign

 India
3
KPI Green Energy Secures Approval for Solar Project Connection

KPI Green Energy Secures Approval for Solar Project Connection

 India
4
Aden Airport Shutdown Deepens Yemen's Internal Strife

Aden Airport Shutdown Deepens Yemen's Internal Strife

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026