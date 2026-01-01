GST Growth Faces Challenges Amid Tax Cut Impact

In December 2025, the Gross GST collections saw a 6.1% rise to surpass Rs 1.74 lakh crore, with data emphasizing the revenue slowdown from domestic transactions amid sweeping tax reductions.

The government slashed GST rates on 375 items to two rates of 5% and 18%, influencing revenues. Yet, domestic transaction revenues grew by just 1.2% over the month, alongside a 19.7% increase from imports.

While states like Maharashtra and Karnataka provided solid revenue anchors, 17 states experienced declining GST collections. Experts, including Deloitte's MS Mani, expressed concern over negative growth in key regions. Still, the gross collection's 6.1% growth indicates businesses' volume growth compensating for decreased rate impacts.

