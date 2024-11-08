Israel to Reopen Kissufim Crossing Amidst Global Pressure

In response to increasing global pressure, the Israeli military announced plans to reopen the Kissufim crossing into central Gaza, aiming to facilitate a greater flow of aid to the region's south. This decision follows heightened concerns over a humanitarian crisis developing in northern Gaza due to ongoing Israeli military operations.

Army engineers have been working for weeks to set up necessary infrastructure, including inspection points and paved roads, to ensure the crossing's readiness. This development aligns with demands from international figures such as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who have appealed for concrete measures from Israel to address worsening conditions in Gaza.

A letter, published by a journalist from Axios, outlined the directives from U.S. officials, giving a 30-day ultimatum for Israel to improve Gaza's humanitarian landscape. Opening a fifth crossing into the enclave was among the critical actions suggested to alleviate the dire situation.

