Gadkari Champions Road Safety and Green Initiatives in Chhattisgarh

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari addressed the rising road accidents in India, stressing the importance of road safety in infrastructure projects. He highlighted the potential for producing bitumen and CNG from stubble in Chhattisgarh as a sustainable move. Gadkari announced new road projects, envisioning a robust road network in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 08-11-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 22:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari raised concerns over the escalating number of road accidents in India, advocating for safety prioritization in highway construction. At an event in Raipur, Gadkari lamented the rising accident-related deaths, emphasizing the need for improvement in road and automobile engineering.

Gadkari proposed an innovative approach for Chhattisgarh, urging the production of bitumen and CNG from agricultural stubble, a strategy aiming to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and curb pollution. He announced a series of road projects for the state, projecting a future road network comparable to that of America in two years.

The minister highlighted efforts to enhance road safety and reduce defect-induced accidents, underscoring the vital role of robust infrastructure development in achieving a self-reliant India. Gadkari urged careful examination of detailed project reports before issuing project tenders to ensure quality and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

