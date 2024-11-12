Left Menu

COMAC's C929: China's Challenge to Airbus and Boeing

COMAC announced that Air China is the first customer for its C929 aircraft, aimed at competing with Airbus and Boeing. Hainan Airlines ordered 60 C919s and 40 C909s, while Colorful Guizhou Airlines committed to 30 C909s. The C929, previously CR929, will have 280 to 400 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 09:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

COMAC has taken a significant step in the aviation market as Air China becomes the first customer for their upcoming C929 widebody aircraft. The aircraft is in direct competition with notable models from industry giants Airbus and Boeing.

During China's biggest air show in Zhuhai, COMAC's marketing deputy director Liu Yan revealed the agreement but withheld specifics about the quantity of aircraft Air China intended to acquire or the timeline for delivery.

The announcement also highlighted other major moves by COMAC; Hainan Airlines secured an order for 60 C919 and 40 C909 jets, while Colorful Guizhou Airlines agreed to purchase 30 C909s. The C929, originally part of a China-Russia joint venture, will debut soon as development progresses toward a potential test flight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

