Shahi Exports Unveils New Brand Identity on 50th Anniversary

Shahi Exports, India's largest apparel manufacturer, has marked its 50th anniversary with a major rebranding initiative. This milestone heralds a fresh chapter for the company, emphasizing its dedication to ethical practices and sustainable innovation.

Founded by Mrs. Sarla Ahuja in 1974, Shahi Exports began as a small home-based operation and has since evolved into a global leader in apparel manufacturing. With over fifty factories scattered across eight Indian states, Shahi maintains 80% vertical integration in its garment-making process.

The new brand image includes a vibrant logo with a gradient palette symbolizing clarity and wisdom, while the new tagline, "Manufacturing with a purpose," underscores the company's long-standing mission. Harish Ahuja, Chairperson, stated this rebrand mirrors Shahi's values and vision for sustainable fashion.

