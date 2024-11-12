Left Menu

Shahi Exports Unveils New Brand Identity on 50th Anniversary

Shahi Exports, India's leading apparel manufacturer, marks its 50th anniversary with a rebranding initiative. The company unveils a new logo and mission statement, highlighting its commitment to ethical practices, sustainable innovation, and workforce empowerment. Founded by Mrs. Sarla Ahuja, Shahi remains a trusted name in global apparel.

Updated: 12-11-2024 11:22 IST
Shahi Exports, India's largest apparel manufacturer, has marked its 50th anniversary with a major rebranding initiative. This milestone heralds a fresh chapter for the company, emphasizing its dedication to ethical practices and sustainable innovation.

Founded by Mrs. Sarla Ahuja in 1974, Shahi Exports began as a small home-based operation and has since evolved into a global leader in apparel manufacturing. With over fifty factories scattered across eight Indian states, Shahi maintains 80% vertical integration in its garment-making process.

The new brand image includes a vibrant logo with a gradient palette symbolizing clarity and wisdom, while the new tagline, "Manufacturing with a purpose," underscores the company's long-standing mission. Harish Ahuja, Chairperson, stated this rebrand mirrors Shahi's values and vision for sustainable fashion.

