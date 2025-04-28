Swift Justice: Seelampur Police Crack Murder Case in Hours

In an impressive display of rapid investigation, Seelampur Police successfully solved a murder case within a matter of hours, leading to the arrest of two juveniles. The incident occurred on the night of April 27, 2025, at approximately 11:40 PM when a distress call reported a shooting in J-Block, Seelampur.

When the police arrived at the scene, they learned that the victim, identified as Sameer, a 21-year-old resident of K-Block, had been rushed to JPC Hospital, only to be pronounced dead by doctors. Hareshwar V. Swami, DCP of the Northeast District, confirmed that forensic teams thoroughly examined the crime site, leading to a case registration under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Seelampur Police Station.

The investigative team promptly delved into the case, scrutinizing CCTV footage and gathering crucial information from local informants. This led to the prompt detention of two juveniles who confessed during initial questioning, also implicating another accomplice. It was discovered that a personal grudge was the underlying motive, with one juvenile holding a long-standing dispute with the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)