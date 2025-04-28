Tragedy Strikes Elderly Couple in Shocking Home Attack

An elderly couple's serene afternoon turned tragic when they were assaulted by an unknown assailant wielding a sharp weapon. The violent incident occurred in their residence in ADA Colony on Monday afternoon.

Arun Kumar Srivastava, aged 65, suffered fatal injuries, while his wife, Meena Srivastava, 60, was left critically wounded. The local police, informed around 4 p.m., swiftly arrived at the scene.

DCP (Yamuna Nagar) Vivek Chandra Yadav stated that a suspect has been identified using both evidence and CCTV surveillance. Meena Srivastava is currently receiving intensive care at a nearby hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)