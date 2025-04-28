Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Elderly Couple in Shocking Home Attack

An elderly couple was attacked at their home in ADA Colony on Monday afternoon. The husband, Arun Kumar Srivastava, was killed, and his wife, Meena Srivastava, was severely injured. Authorities have identified a suspect through evidence and CCTV footage. Meena remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 28-04-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 21:21 IST
An elderly couple's serene afternoon turned tragic when they were assaulted by an unknown assailant wielding a sharp weapon. The violent incident occurred in their residence in ADA Colony on Monday afternoon.

Arun Kumar Srivastava, aged 65, suffered fatal injuries, while his wife, Meena Srivastava, 60, was left critically wounded. The local police, informed around 4 p.m., swiftly arrived at the scene.

DCP (Yamuna Nagar) Vivek Chandra Yadav stated that a suspect has been identified using both evidence and CCTV surveillance. Meena Srivastava is currently receiving intensive care at a nearby hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

