China Seeks Greater Security Role in Pakistan After Bombing

Beijing is pressing Pakistan to permit its security personnel to safeguard the thousands of Chinese nationals working in the country, following a recent car bombing in Karachi, according to sources.

The attack, which killed two Chinese engineers and was seen as a significant security lapse, has led to heightened concerns in China about the safety of its citizens abroad. Consequently, Beijing is advocating for a joint security management system.

Talks between the two nations have not yet resulted in an agreement, but China is keen to enhance intelligence and surveillance capabilities in Pakistan to ensure better security for its people involved in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)