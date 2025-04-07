High-Tech Defense: Amit Shah's Plan to Secure Borders with Electronic Surveillance
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the deployment of an electronic surveillance system to safeguard India's borders, particularly against infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir. This technology will help detect and dismantle underground tunnels and bolster the Border Security Force's efforts in challenging conditions.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah revealed plans to employ an electronic surveillance system to fortify India's borders. This initiative aims to combat infiltration, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, by detecting and dismantling cross-border tunnels.
During a visit to the Border Outpost 'Vinay' near Kathua district's International Border, Shah lauded the Border Security Force (BSF) for their tenacity in protecting the nation under arduous conditions.
Highlighting the challenges faced by the BSF, Shah noted their unwavering commitment, whether in extreme heat, cold, or heavy rains, emphasizing their integral role alongside the army during past conflicts with Pakistan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
