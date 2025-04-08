In a shocking development, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared that Ukrainian forces have captured two Chinese nationals allegedly fighting for Russia in Eastern Ukraine. This revelation could potentially destabilize fragile peace efforts in the protracted conflict that has plagued the region for more than three years.

Sharing details on social media, Zelenskiy asserted that there might be more Chinese individuals aiding the opposing forces and urged Beijing to clarify its stance. Despite China's camaraderie with Russia, it has not been officially implicated in the invasion, leaving room for questions about its broader involvement.

While the two detained individuals had documents confirming their identities, Ukraine's intelligence services are further investigating the extent of their involvement. Zelenskiy highlighted the geopolitical implications, suggesting Russia's partnerships indicate Putin's reluctance to resolve the conflict peacefully.

(With inputs from agencies.)