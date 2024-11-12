Tragic Accident Sparks Protests in Salt Lake

A tragic incident unfolded in Salt Lake on Tuesday when a class 3 student was killed and two others were injured in a scooter-bus collision. The scooter, carrying the children and their mother, was struck by a speeding bus, leading to the tragic outcome.

The accident, occurring around 11:30 am, ignited intense protests by the locals. They blocked roads, leading to a substantial traffic jam near Salt Lake gate no 2 and the surrounding EM Bypass area.

In response to the unrest, a significant police presence was deployed. Senior officers were on-site, working to calm the situation and persuade locals to dismantle the roadblock.

(With inputs from agencies.)