Left Menu

Tragic Accident Sparks Protests in Salt Lake

A tragic accident occurred in Salt Lake, resulting in the death of a class 3 student and injuries to two others. A scooter carrying the children and their mother was hit by a speeding bus, sparking local protests and road blockages, causing significant traffic disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-11-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 15:47 IST
Tragic Accident Sparks Protests in Salt Lake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Salt Lake on Tuesday when a class 3 student was killed and two others were injured in a scooter-bus collision. The scooter, carrying the children and their mother, was struck by a speeding bus, leading to the tragic outcome.

The accident, occurring around 11:30 am, ignited intense protests by the locals. They blocked roads, leading to a substantial traffic jam near Salt Lake gate no 2 and the surrounding EM Bypass area.

In response to the unrest, a significant police presence was deployed. Senior officers were on-site, working to calm the situation and persuade locals to dismantle the roadblock.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024