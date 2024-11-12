Tragic Accident Sparks Protests in Salt Lake
A tragic accident occurred in Salt Lake, resulting in the death of a class 3 student and injuries to two others. A scooter carrying the children and their mother was hit by a speeding bus, sparking local protests and road blockages, causing significant traffic disruption.
A tragic incident unfolded in Salt Lake on Tuesday when a class 3 student was killed and two others were injured in a scooter-bus collision. The scooter, carrying the children and their mother, was struck by a speeding bus, leading to the tragic outcome.
The accident, occurring around 11:30 am, ignited intense protests by the locals. They blocked roads, leading to a substantial traffic jam near Salt Lake gate no 2 and the surrounding EM Bypass area.
In response to the unrest, a significant police presence was deployed. Senior officers were on-site, working to calm the situation and persuade locals to dismantle the roadblock.
(With inputs from agencies.)
