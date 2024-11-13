Left Menu

IDFC FIRST Bank Launches Innovative Start-up Lounge in Bangalore

IDFC FIRST Bank has inaugurated a unique Startup Lounge in Bangalore's Koramangala to support and empower early-stage startups. This initiative offers essential resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities. The bank also introduces special features like zero-fee accounts, smart sweep facilities, and a corporate credit card for startups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:41 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:41 IST
IDFC FIRST Bank Launches Innovative Start-up Lounge in Bangalore
  • Country:
  • India

Bangalore, a hub for innovation, witnesses the launch of IDFC FIRST Bank's new initiative poised to revolutionize startup growth in India. With the opening of the Startup Lounge in Koramangala, the bank extends its support to early-stage entrepreneurs, offering a space equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

Mr. Bhavesh Jatania, Head of Start-up Banking at IDFC FIRST Bank, highlighted this as a first-of-its-kind venture by an Indian bank, providing a conducive environment for collaboration. By partnering with notable incubators, accelerators, and investors, the bank aims to create synergies that navigate the fast-evolving business environment.

The Start-up Lounge is more than just a physical space. It hosts knowledge sessions, networking events, and pitch presentations to further engage startups with those who can provide essential support. IDFC FIRST Bank's comprehensive services cater to the needs of new businesses, including an account with no fees, high-return facilities, and a special credit card.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024