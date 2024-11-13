Left Menu

PM Modi's Mega Projects: A New Era for Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the foundation of AIIMS Darbhanga and revealed development projects totaling Rs 12,100 crore in Bihar. These projects aim to strengthen the region's infrastructure and healthcare facilities, marking significant progress for the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 13-11-2024 11:52 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 11:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards infrastructural advancement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for AIIMS in Darbhanga, Bihar. This initiative is part of a broader vision to enhance healthcare accessibility in the region.

Alongside the AIIMS project, PM Modi unveiled several others amounting to Rs 12,100 crore, signifying an impressive investment into Bihar's development trajectory. These ventures are expected to drive substantial growth across various sectors, providing a much-needed boost to the state's economy.

Addressing the audience, PM Modi emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring comprehensive progress in rural and urban areas alike, serving as a testament to the transformative journey envisioned for Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

