Dramatic Rescues by Indian Coast Guard in Arabian Sea

In a daring rescue operation, the Indian Coast Guard saved five fishermen from a flooded boat in the Arabian Sea near Daman. The operation, conducted on Tuesday evening, saw the fishermen airlifted to safety, with necessary ground support and first aid provided immediately upon their return to land.

The alert came from the Daman police regarding a flooding incident on the fishing vessel IF Bhakti Sai, prompting the Coast Guard to launch a helicopter from their Daman Air Station at 5:32 pm. The helicopter successfully rescued and transported three crew members to Bordi Beach within minutes.

After the initial airlifting, the helicopter went back to retrieve the remaining two fishermen, who were safely brought to the Indian Coast Guard Air Station Daman. The rescued individuals received further medical aid before being handed over to local authorities. This operation followed another successful medical evacuation conducted by the ICG near Diu just a day earlier.

