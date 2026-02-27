President Murmu Takes Historic Helicopter Ride Over Jaisalmer

In a historic event, President Droupadi Murmu took a 25-minute sortie as the co-pilot of the Light Combat Helicopter 'Prachand' near the India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer district.

Clad in an olive-green flying suit, she became the first Indian president to fly in an attack helicopter, underscoring her series of engagements with frontline military equipment.

From the cockpit, she addressed the nation, emphasizing the LCH Prachand as a powerful symbol of self-reliance and expressing her gratitude to India's armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)