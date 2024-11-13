Left Menu

Push for Wage Reform Amid Economic Struggles in Pakistan

A petition filed in Lahore High Court seeks to raise Pakistan's minimum wage to USD 1,000 to alleviate poverty and attract foreign investment. Currently, the minimum wage stands at PKR 37,000 (USD 132). The petition argues for equivalence with wages in the US and UK, citing increased purchasing power.

  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A petition filed in the Lahore High Court on Wednesday proposes a significant increase in the minimum wage across Pakistan, aiming for a standard of USD 1,000 per month. This move seeks to combat poverty and stimulate economic growth by enhancing citizens' purchasing power and drawing foreign investors.

Advocate Fahmeed Nawaz Ansari, who filed the petition, highlighted the historical context, noting Pakistan's legal roots in British colonial rule. He argues that Pakistani wages should parallel those in the United States and United Kingdom, offering a substantial boost from the current PKR 37,000 (USD 132) minimum wage.

The petition targets key political figures, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and provincial chief ministers. With proceedings potentially commencing on Thursday, this case underscores ongoing economic challenges and reform efforts in Pakistan.

Latest News

