Dharmadam Sets a Precedent: Kerala's First Extreme Poverty-Free Constituency

Dharmadam has become the first constituency in Kerala to be declared free of extreme poverty. The announcement was made by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who represents Dharmadam, on Sunday in a social media post.

In his statement, Vijayan noted that with less than 1% of the state's population living in extreme poverty, efforts are underway to declare Kerala entirely free of extreme poverty by November 1. This ambitious goal is part of a broader journey towards inclusive development in the region.

Already recognized for having the lowest poverty rate in India, Kerala aims to achieve this milestone by November 1, 2025, in alignment with the fourth-year celebrations of Vijayan's second term leading the Left government.

