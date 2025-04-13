Left Menu

Dharmadam Sets a Precedent: Kerala's First Extreme Poverty-Free Constituency

Dharmadam, the constituency of Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is now free from extreme poverty. It's the state's first such milestone. With less than 1% in extreme poverty, Kerala plans to declare the entire state poverty-free by November 1, 2025, marking a step in inclusive development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 13-04-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 17:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dharmadam has become the first constituency in Kerala to be declared free of extreme poverty. The announcement was made by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who represents Dharmadam, on Sunday in a social media post.

In his statement, Vijayan noted that with less than 1% of the state's population living in extreme poverty, efforts are underway to declare Kerala entirely free of extreme poverty by November 1. This ambitious goal is part of a broader journey towards inclusive development in the region.

Already recognized for having the lowest poverty rate in India, Kerala aims to achieve this milestone by November 1, 2025, in alignment with the fourth-year celebrations of Vijayan's second term leading the Left government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

