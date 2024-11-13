Left Menu

West Bengal Bus Owners Seek 2-Year Extension for Aging Fleet

Bus owners in West Bengal are petitioning Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to extend the life of 15-year-old buses by two years. They have approached the government following a suggestion from the Calcutta High Court for a humanitarian dialogue on the 15-year vehicle age limit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-11-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 22:56 IST
West Bengal Bus Owners Seek 2-Year Extension for Aging Fleet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bus owners in West Bengal have called on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to persuade the state transport department to reconsider the mandatory scrapping of 15-year-old buses. They seek a two-year extension as a lifeline for these vehicles.

Tapan Banerjee, Secretary of the Joint Council of Bus Syndicate, indicated that the Calcutta High Court has recommended discussions between bus operators and the government to consider a more humane approach. The request aims to prevent the disappearance of nearly 90% of the current bus fleet across several districts by January 2025.

Pradip Narayan Bose of the West Bengal Private Bus and Minibus Owners Association expressed faith in the Chief Minister's pro-people stance for a resolution. The current scenario has led to a significant drop in operating buses, from 9,000 pre-COVID to about 600-700 as of August.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024