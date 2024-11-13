West Bengal Bus Owners Seek 2-Year Extension for Aging Fleet

Bus owners in West Bengal have called on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to persuade the state transport department to reconsider the mandatory scrapping of 15-year-old buses. They seek a two-year extension as a lifeline for these vehicles.

Tapan Banerjee, Secretary of the Joint Council of Bus Syndicate, indicated that the Calcutta High Court has recommended discussions between bus operators and the government to consider a more humane approach. The request aims to prevent the disappearance of nearly 90% of the current bus fleet across several districts by January 2025.

Pradip Narayan Bose of the West Bengal Private Bus and Minibus Owners Association expressed faith in the Chief Minister's pro-people stance for a resolution. The current scenario has led to a significant drop in operating buses, from 9,000 pre-COVID to about 600-700 as of August.

(With inputs from agencies.)