Financial Turbulence: Top Stories from the Financial Times

A round-up of significant developments includes Homebase entering administration, affecting 2,000 jobs. A Canadian fund's purchase of UK airports for £1.5 billion. Boohoo's opposition to Mike Ashley's board entry. UK's high court caution to brands against aggressive trademark claims, ruling against Sky for 'bad faith'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 07:35 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 07:35 IST
The DIY chain Homebase has entered administration, posing a threat to 49 stores and 2,000 jobs due to a downturn in home improvements. This marks yet another retail casualty as the sector grapples with post-pandemic recovery challenges.

Meanwhile, the Canadian pension fund PSP has acquired British airports operator, including Aberdeen, Glasgow, and Southampton, for £1.5 billion. This purchase reflects the resurgence in travel as pandemic restrictions ease and signals confidence in the sector's rebound.

In corporate governance, Boohoo is rallying investors to deny Mike Ashley a board position, citing concerns over his suitability. Additionally, UK's top court has instructed brands to temper aggressive trademark strategies, following a decision against Sky's attempt to register numerous trademarks with no intention to use.

(With inputs from agencies.)

