Hero MotoCorp's Profit Surge Fuels Premium Portfolio Expansion

Hero MotoCorp, the leading two-wheeler manufacturer, has posted a 6% increase in its consolidated profit after tax, tallying Rs 1,066 crore for the quarter ending September 2024.

This growth contrasts with the Rs 1,007 crore profit from the same period last year, spurred by elevated demand and increased unit sales.

CEO Niranjan Gupta highlighted the strategic thrust on cash management and strengthening premium offerings alongside expansion plans in both ICE and EV segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)