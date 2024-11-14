Hero MotoCorp's Profit Surge Fuels Premium Portfolio Expansion
Hero MotoCorp reported a 6% year-on-year increase in profit after tax to Rs 1,066 crore for the September 2024 quarter. This growth is driven by higher sales, particularly in its strong existing brands and expanding premium portfolio. The company is also focusing on electric vehicle (EV) and scooter segments.
Hero MotoCorp, the leading two-wheeler manufacturer, has posted a 6% increase in its consolidated profit after tax, tallying Rs 1,066 crore for the quarter ending September 2024.
This growth contrasts with the Rs 1,007 crore profit from the same period last year, spurred by elevated demand and increased unit sales.
CEO Niranjan Gupta highlighted the strategic thrust on cash management and strengthening premium offerings alongside expansion plans in both ICE and EV segments.
