Parliamentary Panel to Address Water Pollution Crisis Post Elections
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology will address water pollution in Delhi-NCR, a key issue from the recent Assembly elections. Former CM Kejriwal accused the BJP-led Haryana government of polluting Yamuna's waters, sparking political tensions. BJP emerged victorious, with Rekha Gupta as the new Delhi Chief Minister.
- Country:
- India
A pivotal parliamentary panel is set to tackle the pressing issue of water pollution in the national capital region, an issue that took center stage during the recent Delhi Assembly elections.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, and Forests, headed by BJP's Bhubaneshwar Kalita, will gather insights from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Secretary on addressing 'Water Pollution in Delhi-NCR'.
During the elections, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused Haryana's BJP-led government of 'poisoning' the Yamuna's waters, leading to a political storm. BJP secured victory with Rekha Gupta becoming Delhi's Chief Minister in February.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gaza's Worsening Water Crisis: A Struggle for Survival
Odisha Government's Bold Move to Combat Water Crisis and Housing Shortage
Tragic Village Enmity Leads to Grisly Murder in Yamuna Nagar
Mumbai's Water Crisis: Civic Bodies Invoke Disaster Management Act
Tragic Collision on Yamuna Expressway Claims College Official's Life