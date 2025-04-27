Left Menu

Parliamentary Panel to Address Water Pollution Crisis Post Elections

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology will address water pollution in Delhi-NCR, a key issue from the recent Assembly elections. Former CM Kejriwal accused the BJP-led Haryana government of polluting Yamuna's waters, sparking political tensions. BJP emerged victorious, with Rekha Gupta as the new Delhi Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 20:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A pivotal parliamentary panel is set to tackle the pressing issue of water pollution in the national capital region, an issue that took center stage during the recent Delhi Assembly elections.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, and Forests, headed by BJP's Bhubaneshwar Kalita, will gather insights from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Secretary on addressing 'Water Pollution in Delhi-NCR'.

During the elections, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused Haryana's BJP-led government of 'poisoning' the Yamuna's waters, leading to a political storm. BJP secured victory with Rekha Gupta becoming Delhi's Chief Minister in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

