Parliamentary Panel to Address Water Pollution Crisis Post Elections

A pivotal parliamentary panel is set to tackle the pressing issue of water pollution in the national capital region, an issue that took center stage during the recent Delhi Assembly elections.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, and Forests, headed by BJP's Bhubaneshwar Kalita, will gather insights from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Secretary on addressing 'Water Pollution in Delhi-NCR'.

During the elections, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused Haryana's BJP-led government of 'poisoning' the Yamuna's waters, leading to a political storm. BJP secured victory with Rekha Gupta becoming Delhi's Chief Minister in February.

