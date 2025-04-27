Tragedy at Vancouver's Lapu Lapu Day: Crowd Horror Unfolds

A devastating incident unfolded in Vancouver during a Filipino heritage festival when a vehicle plowed into a crowd, causing nine fatalities and injuring more than 20 individuals. The suspect was detained by bystanders before the police arrived and is currently under investigation, with authorities stating it was not an act of terrorism.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, who canceled campaign activities to address the crisis, extended his deepest sympathies to victims and their families. Interim Vancouver Police Chief Steve Rai confirmed the arrest of a 30-year-old man known to the police, emphasizing that no further threat exists to the public.

The tragedy has deeply impacted the Filipino community in Vancouver, which was celebrating Lapu Lapu Day, a tribute to a significant historical figure. In response, both local and international leaders have voiced their support, urging a thorough investigation and offering assistance to those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)