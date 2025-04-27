Left Menu

Tensions Flare as Israeli Army Warns Beirut Neighborhood

The Israeli army has issued its first evacuation order in almost a month for residents of a southern Beirut neighborhood, anticipating a strike on Hezbollah targets. The warning has added stress to an already fragile ceasefire, as tensions in the region escalate with new engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-04-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 20:28 IST
The Israeli military issued a rare evacuation order for a southern Beirut neighborhood on Sunday, forecasting a potential strike on Hezbollah targets. This development marks another strain on the fragile ceasefire, which has seen sporadic breaches in recent months.

Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army's spokesperson, announced the order on X, urging residents to vacate several buildings in the Hadath neighborhood and relocate at least 300 meters away. The announcement was accompanied by reports of gunfire, seemingly meant to expedite the evacuation process amid heavy traffic leaving the area.

The order further intensifies the situation as tensions between Israel and Hezbollah continue to rise, jeopardizing the U.S.-brokered ceasefire that brought a halt to last year's hostilities. Recent Israeli airstrikes have targeted Hezbollah-dominated regions, while broader regional conflicts regain momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

