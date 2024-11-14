IndiGo's Global Aspirations: Elevating India in Aviation

At the CNBC TV18 Global Leadership Summit, IndiGo's Chief Executive Pieter Elbers underscored the need for airlines in India to match the country's vast potential and compete effectively on the global stage.

Elbers asserted that IndiGo aims to assert itself as a major global airline, helping to elevate India's brand in the aviation market. He also pointed out the trend of airline consolidation currently shaping the Indian aviation sector, akin to past trends in the US and Europe.

IndiGo is on a trajectory to expand its international presence, even as it grows its fleet rapidly. Elbers recognized existing opportunities for Indian airlines to increase their presence on international routes, noting the disparity with foreign airlines' access to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)