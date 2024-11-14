Left Menu

IndiGo's Global Aspirations: Elevating India in Aviation

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers highlights the need for Indian airlines to match the country's scale to compete globally. Speaking at a summit, he emphasized IndiGo's role in elevating India's aviation presence. Elbers noted the ongoing consolidation trend and the potential for expansion of international routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 20:49 IST
IndiGo's Global Aspirations: Elevating India in Aviation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the CNBC TV18 Global Leadership Summit, IndiGo's Chief Executive Pieter Elbers underscored the need for airlines in India to match the country's vast potential and compete effectively on the global stage.

Elbers asserted that IndiGo aims to assert itself as a major global airline, helping to elevate India's brand in the aviation market. He also pointed out the trend of airline consolidation currently shaping the Indian aviation sector, akin to past trends in the US and Europe.

IndiGo is on a trajectory to expand its international presence, even as it grows its fleet rapidly. Elbers recognized existing opportunities for Indian airlines to increase their presence on international routes, noting the disparity with foreign airlines' access to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024