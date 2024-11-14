Security Boost: Dedicated Police Station Established for IITF 2024

In a move to enhance security measures, the Delhi Police have inaugurated a dedicated police station for the India International Trade Fair, which commenced at the Bharat Mandapam on Thursday. Lt Governor VK Saxena issued a notification specifying that the police station would be operational from November 14 until the fair concluded.

The newly established Police Station India International Trade Fair, 2024, is situated at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Its operations are led by an inspector-level officer serving as the Station House Officer. The officer will report to a Deputy Commissioner of Police, ensuring a streamlined chain of command for security management.

The 43rd edition of the IITF is set to host more than 3,500 exhibitors from India and abroad, drawing an estimated one lakh visitors daily. Business days will run from November 14 to 18, switching to open public access from November 19 to 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)